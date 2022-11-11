Stavros Anthony defeats Burkhead

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor.

In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.

Anthony’s win is the first statewide election that has been called since the polls closed on Tuesday.

