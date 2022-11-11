St. Mary’s closes Maternal Child Health program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s will be closing its Maternal Child Health program.

The memo says the canceling of the program is due to a significant downturn in the number of deliveries made at the hospital. They also blamed staffing shortages and limitations to anesthesia coverage.

St. Mary’s says they have developed a transition plan for patients and their families, and they will continue to provide gynecologic services, and emergency care for expectant mothers.

Obstetric patients for delivery will no longer be accepted, effective immediately. NICU and pediatric patients will be transitioned to “appropriate care destinations.”

Staff involved with the Maternal Child Health program will be offered different positions to remain in the hospital system.

The hospital also blamed declining birth rates, mothers choosing other hospitals for the move.

