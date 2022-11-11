Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant.

It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on the east side of the Silver Oak golf course. According to Sheriff Ken Furlong, it was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Because they believed the suspect may be armed, they chose to use SWAT. However, when they arrived on scene, the suspect was outside and was arrested without incident.

