As results trickle in, many Democrats gain ground on Republicans in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto pulled to within 9,000 votes of Adam Laxalt in vote tallies Thursday, after trailing by about 13,000 votes for much of the day.

Laxalt had 450,534 votes to Cortez Masto’s 441,546 votes.

In Washoe County, Cortez Masto had 84,382 votes to Laxalt’s 79,409.

Nevada’s counties are counting mail-in ballots until Saturday. It’s not clear how many ballots are left to count. Voters had to mail their ballots by Tuesday.

Democrat Francisco “Cicsco” Aguilar has taken a slight lead over Republican Jim Marchant in the Nevada secretary of state’s race.

Aguilar had 440,700 votes to Marchant’s 435,327 votes.

Democrat Zach Conine leads Republican Michele Fiore in the state treasurer’s race, 429,382 votes to 426,790.

Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo leads Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, 456,396 to 427,853.

Democrats claim victory for House incumbents Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus. The Associated Press has not called those races.

In the Reno mayor’s race, incumbent Hillary Scheve maintained a large lead over Eddie Lorton, 45,623 to 32,140.

In the Reno City Council Ward 4 race, challenger Megan Ebert closed the gap on incumbent Bonnie Weber, trailing 4,904 to 5,007.

