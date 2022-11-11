Nevada dems declare victory in the state

Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Nevada Democratic Party logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEVADA (KOLO) - Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state.

While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee in their races against their respective GOP opponents.

As of the publishing of this article, Titus has a 7,000 vote lead over Mark Robertson with 91% of the vote calculated.

Meanwhile Susie Lee maintains a 4,600 vote lead, while Representative Steven Horsford maintains a lead of just over 6,000 votes.

The final results have yet to be fully tabulated.

