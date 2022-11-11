Movie Minute: The long awaited sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” finally arrives in theaters

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s really nothing to discuss. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters across the country, even the world, and it is expected to break records. There’s no doubt that this highly anticipated sequel will give Marvel fans exactly what they want. The film honors the real life passing of actor, Chadwick Boseman, by grieving the death of his fictional counterpart, King T’challa. Meanwhile, returning actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett, lead their characters through the grief cycle in the midst of war as outside forces threaten their home of Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters everywhere this weekend.

Also new to theaters, but only in select cities, Bar Fight is a romantic comedy about Nina and Allen who decide split everything in their lives after their break-up. However, to determine who will “get custody” of their prized watering hole, the two must compete in a ridiculous battle in which lines will be drawn, sides will be chosen and beers will be drunken. Melissa Fumero and Luka Jones star in this new movie that could come to streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

Beloved Millennial actress, Lindsay Lohan, returns to the small screen in her first feature film in nearly ___ years. In Falling for Christmas, Lohan’s character is a young and newly engaged heiress who experiences a skiing accident in the days leading up to Christmas. After being diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner (Glee actor, Chord Overstreet) and his daughter. Together, they try to bring back her memories by doing the things that make Christmas so magical. Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

