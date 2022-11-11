‘Mattress Mack’ collects $30M sports betting payout from Caesars in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Businessman, philanthropist and gambler, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, will leave Las Vegas with some extra money to his name after collecting his massive World Series payout.

According to Caesars Entertainment, “Mattress Mack” visited Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday night to receive his $30 million payout from Caesars Sportsbook.

According to a news release, on May 13, McIngvale had placed a $3 million bet at 10-to-1 odds for his hometown Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series. On Nov. 5, the Astros took home the World Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4 to 1 in Game 6 at home in Houston.

The company notes that “Mattress Mack’s” win marked the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history.

In total, “Mattress Mack” took home a whopping $75 million after the Astros win, as he had wagered $10 million with numerous sportsbooks, AP reported.

According to AP, “in addition to his $3 million bet with Caesars, McIngvale bet $2 million with BetMGM; $2 million with Barstool Sports; and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.”

Ken Fuchs, COO of Caesars Digital, provided the below statement on the historic payout:

“What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet. While Mack may have won this round on the field, we’re proud of how we teamed up to support first responders and military veterans in Houston, Philly, and Atlantic City. And to Mack – we tip our Astros cap – and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets…both attractively priced at +100000 to win a championship. The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.