Marked Studios offering free tattoos to veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marked Studios is offering free tattoos for veterans on Veterans Day.

Marked Studios is hosting the event, but tattoo artists from Lasting Dose, Can I Play With Madness Tattoo, and more are donating their time for tattooing.

This is the 8th time Marked Studios will hold a tattoo event on Veterans Day, but they haven’t held one over the last couple years because of Covid. Mark Moots, General Manager at Marked Studios, says he’s happy to be back at it.

“They put their lives on the line to protect and serve the rest of us,” said Moots. ”It’s literally the very least I can do as an artist or a person to give something back to them and since just happens to be what I do, I’m happy to give them that.”

Tattooing means a lot to Moots and his team, which is why he’s so happy to give them for free to those who’ve served our country.

“It’s not a cup of coffee or a free grand slam. No offense. But this is something that they’ll carry with them and the vets seem so appreciative and we have a great time doing it. It’s a great day where we can be in service to the people who committed their service to us.”

Art being offered are original pieces made by those participating artists and they can only be chosen once, which means once someone has chosen one of the designs, no one else can get it.

They’re planning on giving out 125 tattoos and it is first come first serve. You’ll need your military I.D., D.D. 214, or drivers license.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. until 125 tattoos are done.

