Local Public Works crews prep for winter season with Snow Plow Simulator

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the last two days, public works crews with the city and county participated in a two-hour training program which included a virtual snow plow simulator.

The experience, a first of its kind for our region, allows for crew members to get comfortable operating a 60,000 pound piece of equipment.

“We experience whiteouts where you cant see anything in front of you, the icy situations, cars pulling out in front of you...its extremely dangerous and super hard to stop when you’re a weight of 60,000 pounds on the road, and people will walk out in front of you...so safety-wise, its immeasurable, the training that they’re getting,” said Tim Hendricks, Maintenance and Operations Manager for the City of Reno.

The simulator features various scenarios for trainees to experience while on the roads.

“In this simulation they encounter people walking out in front of them, they encounter cars pulling out in front of them, semis going by them, accident situations, animals so they kind of get an idea of whats out there before they have to deal with it in real life time,” said Hendricks.

The training was hosted by L3 Harris; brought to our region through the collaborative efforts of Nevada LTAP and the City of Reno.

