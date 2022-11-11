Local firm makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022′ list

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -National recognition for a local company. A Reno-based software firm makes a list of the top inventions of the year. It’s a list any company would envy and aspire to: the Best New Inventions of 2022.

That invention is software that addresses the pressing issue of the age and gives companies and governments the tools to join in the solution.

Based in downtown Reno, nZero has developed software that allows a client to track their carbon footprint, real-time data which allows them to make decisions, not only on energy use, but other purchases that reduce their carbon output and, incidentally, often boosts their bottom line.

“The gas they’re putting in cars. The refrigerant in their refrigerators or the thing they’re purchasing,” says nZero CEO Adam Kramer. “And give them a real-time view of that emissions data so they can make decisions to reduce their impact.”

Clients include casinos, data centers, biofuels producers, even governments. The city of Reno was among their first.

“They’ve been able to leverage this to bring in additional grants to the city, federal money that would otherwise not come in here,” notes Kramer. “They’ve been able to use this data to create and drive more efficiency projects throughout the city to reduce emissions and cost.”

Others--including Washoe County have followed.

It’s a growing market as companies incorporate sustainability into their business plan and find the payback goes beyond the private commitment and public image of helping address climate change.

“A lot of the efforts they can do to be more sustainable also come hand in hand with ways to reduce spending.”

“It’s also a positive change for the planet, one worthy of notice from a national magazine to a local company.

“I think also for Nevada in recognizing that great innovation is happening all over the country and it’s happening right here in Nevada.”)

