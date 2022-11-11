Great Full Gardens showcases Thanksgiving-inspired menu items, including soups and desserts

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your Thanksgiving feast is already on the menu at Great Full Gardens across Reno and Sparks. Founders of the restaurant and its subsequent side business, Gino the Soup Man, have created a full fall line-up of autumn inspired entrees, soups and desserts.

Gino and Juli Scala stopped by Morning Break to tantalize our taste buds with a variety of fall favorites from Pumpkin Sage soup to the Thanksgiving Sandwich to decedent apple pie. They also shared advice on eating healthy during the holiday season when our days are filled with office treats and family parties. It can be easy to indulge in every item offered to you, but there are ways you can enjoy the best the season has to offer without loathing your choices in January.

There are four Great Full Gardens locations throughout Reno and Sparks. For a look at their menu, click here. You can also see what Gino the Soup Man is serving up, here.

You can also follow both companies on social media:

Restaurant Locations:

  • Great Full Gardens Midtown
    • 555 S. Virginia St. #107, Reno 89509
  • Great Full Gardens South Meadows
    • 748 S. Meadows Pkwy, Reno 89521
  • Great Full Gardens at Legends
    • 1330 Scheels Dr #102, Sparks 89434
  • The Kitchen by Great Full Gardens
    • 5220 Longley Ln #100, Reno 89511

