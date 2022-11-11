Free Holiday Arts Festival at the Lake Mansion

By Denise Wong
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is kicking off the holiday season with the Lake Mansion Holiday Arts Festival.  It’s free and family friendly.  

The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion at 250 Court Street in Reno.  It is open to the public will feature eight hands-on art making stations, ornament making, a meet and greet with Santa, and a holiday pop-up store.  Every child in attendance will receive a free book from Spread the Word Nevada and there will be a toy drive to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.  Santa Claus will be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon to hear wish lists and for photo opportunities. The free event, hosted by Arts for All Nevada, features interactive art stations, Santa Claus, free books for kids and more.

Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to give more details and talk about what the event means for the community.

