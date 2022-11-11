Chemigram Landscapes Exhibition at Stremmel Gallery

By Denise Wong
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance to look at landscapes like you’ve never seen them before. Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of a local artist who has a unique way of creating his pieces. Nolan Preece refers to his work as chemical painting. He’s invented a way to use photographic paper, floor wax and chemical reactions to create incredibly detailed and textured works of art.

While the pieces may resemble photographs of nature, they are much more personal.

“We call this show the ‘The West Reimagined,’” says Preece. “Most of these places I’ve been to, but I haven’t really taken photographs it’s a product in my mind that I bring out.”

Preece has 28 pieces that are on display at Stremmel Gallery, which held an artist’s reception on Thursday, November 10, 22. The “Chemical Landscapes: The West Reimagined” exhibition runs through December 23, 2022. Stremmel Gallery is located at 1400 South Virginia Street in Reno.

