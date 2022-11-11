Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies

The clerk’s office says it is trying to contact each voter by mail, phone and/or email
Voters will have until Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m.
Voters will have until Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m.(WIFR)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots.

The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.

The clerk’s office says it is trying to contact each voter by mail, phone and/or email.

They are open Friday, November 11, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. as well as normal business hours on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in September
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure

Latest News

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, speaks alongside Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak during an...
Nevada count enters Day 4 with Senate, governorship on line
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Nevada dems declare victory in the state
County makes security footage from Building A available after outage
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10,...
As results trickle in, many Democrats gain ground on Republicans in Nevada