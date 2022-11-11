Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots.

The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.

The clerk’s office says it is trying to contact each voter by mail, phone and/or email.

They are open Friday, November 11, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. as well as normal business hours on Monday, November 14, 2022.

