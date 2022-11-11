Arts for All Nevada ready to host its annual Holiday Family Art Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada’s Annual Holiday Family Art Festival returns this weekend!

Executive director, Jackie Clay, and teaching artist, Cheryl Johnson, stopped by Morning Break to give us a sneak peek at one of the crafts kids will be able to do during Saturday’s festivities.

The festival is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center in Reno. It’s free and no registration is required. There will be creative art stations, including ornament making; a free book for every child; a visit with Santa Claus; and TukTukYumYum will be serving hot chocolate and cookies! Guests will be able to explore the history of the Lake Mansion with Patty Cafferata. Toys for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation will also be accepted. You can check out its Amazon Wishlist for requested gifts.

To learn more about Arts for All Nevada, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

