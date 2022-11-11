All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All people are invited to the free Nevada Interfaith Association Thanksgiving service.

This is a northern Nevada tradition that has gone uninterrupted for 37 years even during the pandemic.

The evening will include a worship service, prayer, and music from a variety of faith traditions.

The origins of Thanksgiving will be part of the service and the keynote speaker is Carina Black from the northern Nevada International Center.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at 1095 Golconda Drive in Reno, and will last for about an hour with refreshments afterward, inside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel.

Clergy are invited to wear their vestments.

There is no dress codes for everyone else.

