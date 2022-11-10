Washoe County gives update on ballot counting process

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is reporting a turnout of 62% for the midterm elections.

That number encompasses ballots cast through the mail, early voting, or voting on Election Day.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters reports that more than 18,000 ballots were received through the mail or from the 66 dropboxes on Election Day. They say a “small update” will be made to results Thursday night, with a larger increase coming Friday.

“Our staff did an incredible job keeping us caught up leading into Election Day so that we are able to process everything we received yesterday, and we expect to report a large spike in results tomorrow,” Interim Registrar Jamie Rodriguez said. “We did a lot of work to make sure we had as much information as possible yesterday, but now it means that today’s results will be smaller. Tomorrow we’ll have more information to report. My focus is to count ballots accurately, not quickly.”

They say mail delivery arriving later today will exceed 11 bins, or around 4,500 ballots. 200-300 suspended ballots will also be processed after all other ballots are tabulated.

Finally, Washoe County says there are approximately 1,400 ballots awaiting signature curing. The county had this to say about the process:

“Nevada state law requires that the ROV continue to accept mail ballots for four days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by or on Election Day. Voters have another two days to cure their ballots, which means to confirm their identity if they had a mismatched signature on file. This means that results will continue to be updated daily until all ballots are counted, and results are not final until the Canvass of the Vote on November 18.”

The Registrar’s Office will be open through the holiday, Veteran’s Day, and the weekend for voters needing to cure their ballots.

