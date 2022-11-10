Truckee expands home weatherization rebates

All TDPUD customers are now eligible
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Town of Truckee announced it will be launching expanded home weatherization rebates.

The expansion is a partnership with the Truckee Donner Public Utility District and expands eligibility for existing rebates previously limited to customers using electricity as their primary heating source.

All TDPUD customers are now eligible.

In a press release, the town said the rebates were being expanded to encourage residents to build improvements to increase energy efficiency and reduce exposure to wildfire smoke as part of the Town Council’s goals to reduce greenhouse gases.

The rebates are as follows:

  • Building Envelope Air Leak Test: $75
  • Central System Duct Leakage Test: $75
  • Building Envelope Air Leakage Mitigation: 50% up to $250
  • Central Air Distribution System Duct Mitigation: 50% up to $250
  • Efficient Windows: $2 per square foot
  • Air purifier: $50 for 150 CADR+

