Southwest Gas provides tips to winterize your home and prevent natural gas leaks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re seeing below-freezing temperatures. If you haven’t prepared your home for the coming winter months, Southwest Gas has some important reminders.

Add weather stripping to doors and windows. It can prevent heat from escaping and save you money.

Have an annual inspection of your chimney and fireplace. You will want to have it cleaned before your first winter use.

With the colder temperatures, people are using their furnaces and fireplaces more.Southwest gas shared natural gas leaks are common during the season, so having your gas meter protected from the elements is crucial.

Stephen Phillips from Southwest Gas shared how to protect your meter,

“Have a snow shelter installed to cover your meter and that will protect it from the elements. Of course, snow, but also icicles that may fall from your roof. If you have icicles and it falls from your roof it could damage the meter leading to a natural gas leak. If not at this point, make sure you keep an eye on your meter. If snow starts to build up, you’ll want to clear that off by using a broom not a shovel

Remember the signs of a gas leak in your home include the smell of rotten eggs, the sounds of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliances, or snow dirt and leaves blowing up in the air from the ground.

For more information and to keep you and your house protected from the cold, click here

If you suspect a gas leak call 911 and 877-860-6020

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.