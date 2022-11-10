Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

In this photo provided by the HISTORY® Channel, underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike...
In this photo provided by the HISTORY® Channel, underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike Barnette and wreck diver Jimmy Gadomski explore a 20-foot segment of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger that the team discovered in the waters off the coast of Florida during the filming of The HISTORY® Channel’s new series, “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters,” premiering Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.(The HISTORY® Channel via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday.

“Upon first hearing about it, it brings you right back to 1986,” said Michael Ciannilli, a NASA manager in charge of the remains of both lost shuttles, Challenger and Columbia.

In a NASA interview, he said it’s one of the biggest pieces of Challenger ever found in the decades since the accident.

Divers for a TV documentary crew first spotted the piece in March while seeking wreckage of a World War II plane. NASA recently verified through video that the piece was part of the shuttle that broke apart shortly after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe.

The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet (4.5 meters by 4.5 meters); it’s likely bigger because part of it is covered with sand. Because of the presence of square thermal tiles, it’s believed to be from the shuttle’s belly, officials said.

The fragment remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral, as NASA determines the next step. It remains the property of the U.S. government.

Ciannilli said the families of all seven Challenger crew members have been notified.

A History Channel documentary detailing the discovery airs Nov. 22.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in September
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC attorney general files lawsuit against Commanders, NFL
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Two bodies were found inside Greenville County, South Carolina home, police say.
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says
A Minnesota woman was reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen...
Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother
The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months