Project Bear Hugs partners with Waste Management of Northern Nevada for local Christmas parade

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since being founded in 2013, Project Bear Hugs provides much needed comfort and relief to victims of disaster. Over the last 9 years, the organization has successfully provided much needed comfort items and donations to thousands of disaster victims across the U.S., including, most recently, victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. They will also be sending “comfort items” like stuffed animals, blankets and pillows to victims of Hurricane Nicole in the coming weeks. If you would like to donate, click here.

This holiday season, Project Bear Hugs is teaming up with Waste Management of Northern Nevada to put on a recycled float for the Sparks Hometown Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3.

Founder, Hannah Hoobyar, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the work Project Bear Hug is doing, how the partnership with Waste Management came to be and how you can help them bring their float theme to life.

To learn more about Project Bear Hugs, follow them on Facebook.

