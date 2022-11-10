NULYPHE Media hopes to bring hands-on hip-hop workshop to schools in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - H.O.W. 4 HipHop is an introductory workshop created by NULYPHE, a Reno-based multimedia company. The goal of the workshop is to bring this curriculum to schools across Northern Nevada in hopes that will inspire kids to envision careers for themselves in the music industry.

Jywanza Scott Jackson, owner of NULYPHE, stopped by Morning Break to explain how the program would integrate hip-hop lessons into traditional classes like history, English, art, music and performing arts.

The workshop is designed to integrate technology with hip-hop and to encourage knowledge and understanding through group participation. The class will have curated material by accredited individuals who were on the forefront of hip-hop culture. Local creatives will also be featured to inspire the youth to pursue the hip-hop elements as viable career paths for them in the future.

The five elements of hip-hop correlate to traditionally taught subjects:

History: Knowledge of hip-hop culture through the years

English: Emceeing, writing lyrics and song structure

Performing Arts: DJ’ing and Breakdancing

Art: Graffiti

The workshop was offered over the summer at the Nevada Museum of Art. Jywanza Scott Jackson is also working with local Boys and Girls clubs to bring to afterschool programs. To learn more about H.O.W. 4 HipHop, click here. You can also help support NULYPHE’s efforts to bring this project to local schools by donating to its GoFundMe account.

