Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief

By Denise Wong
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:36 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area.  Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.

