The day after election the count continues

Washoe County underestimated the number of mail-in ballots they would get in an off-year election.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The day after the election thousands of Washoe County ballots remain uncounted and close races remain undecided.

The pandemic created the need to for universal mail-in ballots and Nevada voters embraced the idea. Mailed in or dropped in a ballot box, they’ve quickly become the preferred method of voting. About 60 percent of us used them this election.

They make it easier to vote, but they require a more complicated process to be counted.

And the people who have that job haven’t been here before. There’s no past experience, at least not in a post-pandemic mid-term, to tell them what to expect..

A case in point; Wednesday’s mail. Eleven trays of ballots.

“Definitely more ballots than I think we were expecting to see today,” said Interim Registrar of voters Jamie Rodriguez. “Great, very happy to see them, but that’s probably a little bit more than four thousand ballots that we will be working to process.”

That load follows the more than 18,000 ballots received, but not counted on Election Day.

Some need duplication. e-ballots and those from overseas. And then there are the ballots needing “curing.” That’s correction. Missing or questionable signatures. Or damaged ballots. Torn, stained or even marked something other than blue or black ink.

The county will notify voters with these issues by mail, but Friday is a national holiday so that shortens the time frame. Rodriguez urged anyone concerned to check the status of their ballot online at the county’s website.

“That will show if you sent in a mail ballot. That will show if we received it. If your ballot has been challenged, it will show it’s been challenged.”

In the meantime, there will be daily updates. Patience is advised,

