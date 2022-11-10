Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

  • Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
  • Begin saving now for holiday trips
  • Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
  • Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage 

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include: 

  • Driving instead of flying
  • Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
  • Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees 

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in September
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges to biggest gains in years; Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Jury: Filmmaker Paul Haggis liable for $7.5M in rape suit
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria speaks at a news conference at the Clark County...
Vegas elections chief: Counting going ‘as quickly as we can’
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Aaron Ford
Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race