Assisted living employee purchased items with stolen financial info from residents, police say

Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.
Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Tami Friend purchased items with residents’ personal information that she stole.

KVVU reports there could be more victims at the assisted living property as detectives located additional stolen personal information.

Authorities urged anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Las Vegas police said Friend has been arrested and is facing charges, including obtaining and/or using another person’s identification for an unlawful purpose, exploiting a vulnerable person and theft.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Clark County voting
Thousands of Clark County Ballots Need To Be Counted
Mail in ballot
Washoe County Vote Counting Continues
Tracy Lane Beatty was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they...
Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff