Affidavit: Man attacks, kidnaps woman over lottery ticket

Dontrell Hanes
Dontrell Hanes(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A man in Memphis accused of attacking a woman in her own home because of a lottery ticket is facing over a dozen charges, according to an affidavit obtained by WMC.

Investigators say Dontrell Hanes, 43, confronted the woman at her home Tuesday, upset he did not receive his lottery ticket and money he said she owed him.

The woman refused to let Hanes inside and spoke with him through the door. The affidavit states he eventually got inside through the garage by kicking in the door.

Hanes is accused of hitting and choking the victim before demanding she transfer money into his account.

According to investigators, Hanes told the woman she was coming with him and dragged her out the front door and into his vehicle.

He allegedly told her he was going to “shoot up someone’s house” and grabbed a handgun from underneath the driver’s seat.

Instead, investigators say Hanes drove to Mississippi where they stopped to eat. Hanes allegedly demanded $10,000 but the woman refused.

The affidavit states Hanes let the woman make a phone call that allowed police to ping the location of her phone and respond.

When officers arrived, Hanes became physically and verbally combative, according to authorities. He was eventually taken into custody and charged.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in September
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks