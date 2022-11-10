Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sitting Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in the race for State Attorney General.

As of the publishing of this article, Ford maintains a six-percentage point lead over his GOP challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford has 433,629 votes to Chattah’s 387,728.

His declaration of victory comes after the Nevada Independent declared him the winner in a tweet Thursday morning.

In a statement, he said:

“As Nevada’s Attorney General, I have been clear: Our job is justice. Justice takes many forms across a diversity of topics, but it always means standing strong for the Nevada Family.

“From the start, our re-election campaign has been fueled by supporters who believe in the power of justice and the power of what’s possible when we work together. This movement to put people over party allowed us to build a bedrock of support from folks across the political spectrum — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — and of all ages, backgrounds, personal stories, and walks of life.

“I’m honored to have such a sturdy team, just as I am blessed to have great family, friends, supporters, and staff who fight the good fight with me.

“Our electoral win today is a win for justice and for the entire Nevada Family. We’re building a stronger, more inclusive future for Nevada together — and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this work.”

