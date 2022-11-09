Winnemucca man dies after being accidentally shot during a hunting trip

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:11 PM PST
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An Elko County man has died after being accidently shot by a friend during a hunting trip last week.

Elko County deputies were dispatched Nov. 1 for reports of a hunter who had been shot in the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. The man, who was not identified, was declared dead on arrival.

An investigation by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Department of Wildlife determined that a friend of the victim was attempting to place his weapon into a plastic gun case when it went off, hitting the victim in the chest.

While this marks just the second hunting fatality in Nevada since 1997, officials are reminding the public to take firearm safety precautions. They say accidents like this often happen when entering or exiting a vehicle with a loaded weapon.

“Our thoughts go out to all involved and impacted by this tragic situation,” said NDOW Statewide Outdoor Education Coordinator Aaron Keller. “As much as we stress the importance of firearm safety, this is a stark reminder that accidents can happen. We encourage everyone to use extreme caution when dealing with firearms.”

The Nevada Department of Wildlife asks hunters to follow four safety rules when hunting:

· Always keep your gun pointed in a safe direction

· Every gun is loaded until you check it yourself

· Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot

· Be sure of your target and what’s in line with it

