WCSD votes on framework for replacing District E Seat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has voted to proactively adopt a process for appointing a replacement for Trustee Dr. Angie Taylor, should she be elected to the State Assembly District 27 seat.

Under the revised statute, any successful applicant for the District E post must be a qualified elector and live in the district, which encompasses schools in northwest Reno.

Six members of the Board voted to adopt the following schedule for naming an applicant to fill the vacancy:

On or about November 9, 2022 – the solicitation for applications is published in the Reno Gazette Journal;

4:30 p.m. PST, Tuesday November 15, 2022 – Application deadline for District E;

On or about November 22, 2022 – the Board shall reduce qualified applicants for District E to be interviewed at a special meeting of the Board on December 6, 2022;

On or about November 23, 2022 and November 30, 2022 – Notice of Appointment for District E is published in the RGJ;

On or about December 6, 2022 – the Board shall conduct a special meeting to interview and appoint a Trustee to District E.

President Taylor abstained, and applications for the District E seat have opened.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.