Suspsct allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley

The scene on Panther Drive where a fleeing vehicle allegedly ran into a Reno Police Department vehicle.
The scene on Panther Drive where a fleeing vehicle allegedly ran into a Reno Police Department vehicle.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them.

Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.

The man was not suspected of attempting burglary as officers approached but he got into his vehicle and fled, police said. His vehicle hit a police vehicle near the storage facility.

Police arrested him, but police did not immediately release his name or the charges against him.

Police said there were no injuries.

