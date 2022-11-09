Sparks police arrest homeless sex offender near school

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A homeless man and top-tier sex offender was living in west Sparks less than 100 feet from the entrance to Bernice Mathews Elementary School and Paradise Park, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police arrested James Hopkins, 51, on Oct. 21 on charges that included being a sex offender who failed to register, obstructing an officer and violating a condition of his parole.

Sparks police said its Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement team, which usually tries to find resources for homeless people, came into contact with Hopkins. He was living in the buses that line Elementary Drive north of the drive-in theater on El Rancho Drive.

Later, police learned he was a Tier 3 sex offender who had not registered his location since 2019.

Police said he has prior arrests for kidnapping, shooting a gun in public, drug charges and multiple arrests for sexual assault of a minor under 16.

Police said they arrested Hopkins without incident.

