Sparks police arrest homeless sex offender near school

James Hopkins
James Hopkins(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:18 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A homeless man and top-tier sex offender was living in west Sparks less than 100 feet from the entrance to Bernice Mathews Elementary School and Paradise Park, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police arrested James Hopkins, 51, on Oct. 21 on charges that included being a sex offender who failed to register, obstructing an officer and violating a condition of his parole.

Sparks police said its Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement team, which usually tries to find resources for homeless people, came into contact with Hopkins. He was living in the buses that line Elementary Drive north of the drive-in theater on El Rancho Drive.

Later, police learned he was a Tier 3 sex offender who had not registered his location since 2019.

Police said he has prior arrests for kidnapping, shooting a gun in public, drug charges and multiple arrests for sexual assault of a minor under 16.

Police said they arrested Hopkins without incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources...
Judge rejects Cortez Masto’s appeal for longer polling hours
Darnell Solis Smith. Washoe County jail photo.
Reno man gets life in prison for killing his 75-year-old father
Th scene on Panther Drive where a fleeing vehicle allegedly ran into a Reno Police Department...
Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather