Noble Pie Parlor gets ready to bring back its famous holiday-inspired calzones

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season for holiday calzones! “Renoites” go crazy for Noble Pie Parlor’s Thanksgiving and Christmas themed pizza pockets. And owner, Ryan Goldhammer, stopped by Morning Break to give us a peek at how it’s done.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 10 through the Thanksgiving holiday, Noble Pie Parlor sells a Turkey Day calzone complete with mashed potatoes, turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce! Then in December/Christmas, they’ll bring back a Shepherd’s Pie calzone.

To see when Noble Pie Parlor is open at either their Midtown or Summit locations, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

