Local wellness spas offer discounts and promotions for first responders, military members and frontline workers

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Healing for Heroes” is a special program that allows guests to sponsor a healthcare worker, first responder or military personnel with a massage or other service at either Dolce Vita Wellness Spa or The Refuge Spa.

Nyla Allen, owner of both businesses, stopped by Moring Break to explain why she wanted to thank our nation’s heroes for their courage, skill and sacrifice.

The “Healing for Heroes” program benefit both patient and provider. The spas’ goals are to affect positive changes in patient health, comfort and stress. Consider treating yourself, a loved one, a co-worker or healthcare provider, with the benefits that massage therapy can provide. You can also purchase treatments for yourself if you’re a military or healthcare worker and receive 10% off services.

Plus, in honor of Veterans Day, any veteran or military member who comes into either spa on Veterans Day (Friday, Nov. 11) will receive a voucher for one of their treatments.

To learn more about the program and the services offered, click here. You can follow Dolce Vita Wellness Spa on Facebook and Instagram; and The Refuge Spa on Facebook and Instagram.

