Katey’s Craft Corner: Our Rustic Heart shows how easy it is to use its candle refill kits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are two things that draw you to a candle: The scent and the container it’s in. We’ve all experienced the sadness that comes from burning a candle down to the wick in our favorite jar and having to throw the whole thing away.

But now, you don’t have to thanks to easy to use refill kits by local artisan, Our Rustic Heart. Owner and artist, Chris West, stopped by Morning Break to demonstrate how the kits work.

You can purchase her candles, wax melts, aromatherapies, refill kits and more on Our Rustic Heart’s Etsy shop. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with local pop-ups they do through out Reno, Sparks and Tahoe. Pro tip: They make great Christmas presents!

