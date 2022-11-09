Judge rejects Cortez Masto’s appeal for longer polling hours

NEVADA (KOLO) - A judge has rejected an appeal from Catherine Cortez Masto to keep polling sites open for longer.

In a filing, Masto said the extension of hours was justified because multiple locations in Clark County experienced delays and long lines due to running out of printer paper in ballot printers.

In Boulevard Mall, 9 out of 25 printers are inoperative and voters are experiencing wait times of an hour. Seven other locations in Clark County also saw some of their printers become inoperable.

She argued that polling places must remain open for 12 hours on election day, and that polling places can have their hours extended “if a court of competent jurisdiction orders a county to extend the deadline for voting beyond the statutory deadline in a particular election.”

