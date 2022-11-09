Douglas County voters receive false text messages

The Douglas County logo
The Douglas County logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Election officials in Douglas County are asking the public to be aware of false text messages being disseminated about votes.

They say the texts are sent in error by a third party and are not an official message from the Douglas County Election Office. If you receive such a message, you are urged to disregard it.

The text message reads as follows:

“It’s Senator Catherine Cortez Masto with an urgent update about your ballot.

Public records show that you submitted your ballot, but that there was a problem with it and your vote has not been counted yet. The only way to ensure your vote does count is fixing it, which is quick and easy, but you have to do it by 5pm on November 14.

Fixing your ballot so your vote is counted is simple. Go to //votenv.org/FixMyBallot to find affidavit and return instructions for your county. That’s it!

Please feel free to call the voter protection hotline number as well at 775-877-8683 if you need any assistance or have questions.

-Catherine Cortez Masto”

A screenshot of the text
A screenshot of the text(Douglas County)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
People vote at a polling station in a mall Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP...
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races
FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom
California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars