Douglas County voters receive false text messages

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Election officials in Douglas County are asking the public to be aware of false text messages being disseminated about votes.

They say the texts are sent in error by a third party and are not an official message from the Douglas County Election Office. If you receive such a message, you are urged to disregard it.

The text message reads as follows:

“It’s Senator Catherine Cortez Masto with an urgent update about your ballot.

Public records show that you submitted your ballot, but that there was a problem with it and your vote has not been counted yet. The only way to ensure your vote does count is fixing it, which is quick and easy, but you have to do it by 5pm on November 14.

Fixing your ballot so your vote is counted is simple. Go to //votenv.org/FixMyBallot to find affidavit and return instructions for your county. That’s it!

Please feel free to call the voter protection hotline number as well at 775-877-8683 if you need any assistance or have questions.

-Catherine Cortez Masto”

A screenshot of the text (Douglas County)

