BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday.

Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.

Visitors to Hobo Camp can still access the area from the adjacent Bizz Johnson Recreational Area, which is open year-round. The Hobo Camp closure affects vehicle access and parking.

The seasonal closures do not apply to dispersed camping away from developed recreation facilities.

