Your Voice, Your Vote: Washoe County Commissioner District 2

Race for Washoe County Commission District 2
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With election day close, KOLO 8 News Now is introducing the community to candidates running in local races. Meet Keith Lockard, the Democratic candidate for Washoe County Commission District 2.

The other candidates in the race include Republican Mike Clark, and Libertarian David Bañuelos. Attempts to contact them while explaining KOLO 8 News Now’s intentions were not responded to.

