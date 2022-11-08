Where to cast your ballot on Election Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday is Election Day and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout Nevada.

Washoe County will have 66 locations open. They include The Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the Downtown, South Valleys, Sparks, and Incline Village libraries, and the Washoe County Complex. There will also be polling locations at many schools and community centers throughout the county.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office has published a full list of polling locations across the state for voters who have not yet cast their ballots.

