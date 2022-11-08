Washoe County reports first Hantavirus case since 2020

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting a new case of the Hantavirus.

They say the virus was found in a teenage male who has been hospitalized. No updates on his condition were provided.

Since 2019, four cases of Hantavirus have been reported, with one death.

Hantavirus is a rare respiratory virus that can cause serious illness in people. It is spread by breathing in or touching viral particles after exposure to infected rodents, typically in areas where mouse droppings, urine, or saliva are present.

Initial symptoms can develop anywhere from a few days to eight weeks after exposure, and can include fever, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, chills and dizziness.

The WCHD advises the following to avoid the Hantavirus if you live or work closely with mice:

Do not sweep or vacuum the area with urine, droppings, or nesting material.

A solution of 1 part bleach to 9 parts water should be used when cleaning urine and/or droppings (1.5 cups bleach to 1 gallon of water). Spray the solution on areas with rodent droppings and leave for 5 minutes before wiping the area with disposable paper towels or cloth.

Wear gloves (i.e., latex, vinyl, rubber) and a face mask to avoid touching or breathing in viral particles.

Identify areas where mice are and plug openings and set traps; a deer mouse can fit through an opening the size of a nickel

