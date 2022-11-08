Veteran’s Day parade coming to downtown Reno this Friday

The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m.
A file image of the Virginia Street Bridge from April 2021
A file image of the Virginia Street Bridge from April 2021(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A parade for Veteran’s Day is coming to Downtown Reno for the holiday this Friday, Nov. 11.

The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. and begin at the Virginia Street Bridge and end at the 5th Street/Virginia Street Intersection. It will end between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.

The theme of the parade will be honor, to reflect “the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty,” the city said in a statement.

The City of Reno is inviting the public to take part in the festivities, meant to honor veterans, as well as those currently serving in the military.

Friday’s opening ceremony will begin with a prayer from Chaplain Do Jin Kim, and the national anthem performed by Cassie Harris. The ceremony takes place near the Virginia Street Bridge, south of the Virginia Street and 1st Street intersection.

Visit Reno.gov/RoadClosures for street closure information.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

Washoe County Health District logo
Washoe County reports first Hantavirus case since 2020
Tiny Toes Foundation
Tiny Toes Foundation launches holiday fundraiser for children with extra medical expenses
KOLO COOKS: Pasta with Shrimp and Kiwi
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes ditalini pasta with kiwi and shrimp... it’s better than it sounds!
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather