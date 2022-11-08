Veteran’s Day parade coming to downtown Reno this Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A parade for Veteran’s Day is coming to Downtown Reno for the holiday this Friday, Nov. 11.

The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. and begin at the Virginia Street Bridge and end at the 5th Street/Virginia Street Intersection. It will end between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.

The theme of the parade will be honor, to reflect “the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty,” the city said in a statement.

The City of Reno is inviting the public to take part in the festivities, meant to honor veterans, as well as those currently serving in the military.

Friday’s opening ceremony will begin with a prayer from Chaplain Do Jin Kim, and the national anthem performed by Cassie Harris. The ceremony takes place near the Virginia Street Bridge, south of the Virginia Street and 1st Street intersection.

Visit Reno.gov/RoadClosures for street closure information.

