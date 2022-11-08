Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.