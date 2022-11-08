Tiny Toes Foundation launches holiday fundraiser for children with extra medical expenses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiny Toes Foundation is dedicated to helping families of children with complex medical conditions. The non-profit was founded by two moms, Callie Bigrigg and Amy Echard, who experienced first hand the emotional and financial challenges of having a medically-complex child.

Callie Bigrigg and Amy Echard and are the foundation’s president and vice president respectively. They both stopped by Morning Break to share how your donation can go a long way to changing the lives of families in Northern Nevada. Since September, the foundation has already helped six families with various needs including buying plane tickets for dad and siblings to meet their new baby for the first time while the child was undergoing extensive medical care.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 9, anyone who signs up to donate $10 a month for a recurring donation, will be entered in to win a brand new paddle board.

