RTC Offers Free Rides on Veterans Day

The RTC is honoring Veterans with free rides on all RTC transit services for everyone on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022.

The RTC holds Veterans and their families in the highest regard. Offering free transit services on Veterans Day is the RTC’s way of thanking and honoring those who have served and made sacrifices for our freedom.

RTC transit will operate on a Sunday-level schedule on Veterans Day. The RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not operate. To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation.

RTC administrative offices will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

