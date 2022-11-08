RTC Offers Free Rides on Veterans Day

By Carlos Macias
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored: The RTC is honoring Veterans with free rides on all RTC transit services for everyone on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022.

The RTC holds Veterans and their families in the highest regard. Offering free transit services on Veterans Day is the RTC’s way of thanking and honoring those who have served and made sacrifices for our freedom.

RTC transit will operate on a Sunday-level schedule on Veterans Day. The RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not operate. To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation.

RTC administrative offices will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

RTC Offers Free Rides on Veterans Day
RTC Offers Free Rides on Veterans Day
RTC announces new road closures as part of Oddie Wells project
Free rides will be available for everyone on Nov. 11
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area