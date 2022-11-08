RPD urges safety with time change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that we have turned the clocks back and returned to standard time, it will be gatting dark earlier in the day. Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about what pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can do to increase safety this time of year as he gives an update on the trend the city is seeing in pedestrian-related crashes.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.