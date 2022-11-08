Road crews ready for Election Day storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Election workers aren’t the only ones who will be working long hours Tuesday. Local road crews expect to be working around the clock to keep local streets clear.

With blue sky and scattered clouds over the valley and nothing particularly threatening over the mountains to the west you might be thinking Sunday night’s wind and dusting of snow was the coming storm we’ve been expecting. In fact it was just a preview, which is why local road crews are expecting to be busy the next couple of days.

The city’s fleet of 20 plow trucks are fueled and standing by. So are their drivers. “We are ready,” says Simon McClellan, Supervisor of Reno’s Street Maintenance and Operations Division.. “We’ll be out there. we run 12 hour shifts. from 3am to 3 pm and then 3pm to 3am while the weather is here.”

in fact, the work has already begun in some areas. we found one truck and driver spraying streets with brine in the hills above hunter lake drive.

what it does is it helps keep the ice from forming on the roadwaY,” said McClellan.

Streets at higher elevations like these will be a priority, but first to get attention will be emergency routes and schools, That’s good news for younger families and voters, as many polling sites are located there.

Next come arterials. “An arterial would be the main street you take to get to your street,” explained McClellan. Last in line--the neighborhood streets.

You can find out where they will be plowing first and where you rank in that order, online at www.reno.gov/snow.

