Reno City Council Ward 4: Meghan Ebert

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seat for Reno City Council Ward 4 is up for grabs and first-time candidate Meghan Ebert will be on the ballot tomorrow.

“I’m a wife and a mother and during the day I’m a business systems analyst,” Ebert said.

Ebert is new to the political scene and says she decided to run because she is concerned about development in the North Valleys and lack of infrastructure to support it.

“We’re re-zoning areas in ways that I don’t think are practical for the community at large. We’re putting in commercial units, warehouses in neighborhoods that don’t necessarily have the roads.”

She says she’s seen this happen in her own neighborhood and is concerned about safety.

“We have commuters, big rigs and school buses sharing one lane. Personally, I don’t feel that that’s safe for the community.”

New roads in and out of the North Valleys are also a priority for Ebert. She says lack of alternate routes are dangerous, especially during wildfire season.

“If a mandatory evacuation were to come through, myself and thousands of other people would be using one road to get out of our neighborhood to get to 395 which only has two lanes in our area. That is a public safety hazard.”

Ebert says she would also advocate for more first responders, firefighters and quicker response times.

“We’ve reached a point where it’s dangerous for people to live in our ward.”

And when it comes to recent appointments for City Council positions, Ebery says she believes those decision shsould in the hands of the voters, not council members.

“We need to set up a better process to have a special election when someone resigns. I don’t think that we should have the City Council appoint a representative for thousands of people.”

KOLO 8 New Now’s goal is to interview all candidates in a race and feature profiles of each one. After several attempts to interview incumbent Bonnie Weber and explaining KOLO’s goals, we recieved no response.

