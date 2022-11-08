Local government offices close early due to weather

State of Nevada
State of Nevada(nv.gov)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather.

All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County.

The order does not apply to public safety, corrections personnel, or those working the elections.

