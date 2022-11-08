KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes ditalini pasta with kiwi and shrimp... it’s better than it sounds!
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pasta doesn’t have to be boring. Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin spices things up with a unique blend of fruits and flavors.
Ingredients:
- 1 box ditalini pasta
- Olive Oil (Chef Chapin used lemon infused and honey ginger infused oils from BHOOC)
- 16-20 shrimps (chopped slightly)
- 1 yellow onion (chopped)
- 1 orange pepper (julienned)
- 1 jalapeño (chopped)
- 2 kiwi (diced)
- White wine (Nevada Sunset Winery)
- Hot Old Bay seasoning
- 1 tomato diced
- 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 stick butter
- 2 clove garlic (minced)
- Pomegranate seeds
Directions:
- Cook ditalini pasta and drain.
- In a big bowl, add olive oil and some salt and pepper to the pasta; set aside.
- In a big pan, melt butter with garlic, onion, jalapeño and peppers; deglaze with white wine.
- Once cooked, add shrimp and spicy Old Bay seasoning to your liking.
- Toss vegetable mix in with the pasta.
- Top with kiwi, tomatoes and pomegranate when ready to serve.
KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.
