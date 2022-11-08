KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes ditalini pasta with kiwi and shrimp... it’s better than it sounds!

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pasta doesn’t have to be boring. Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin spices things up with a unique blend of fruits and flavors.

Cook ditalini pasta and drain.

In a big bowl, add olive oil and some salt and pepper to the pasta; set aside.

In a big pan, melt butter with garlic, onion, jalapeño and peppers; deglaze with white wine.

Once cooked, add shrimp and spicy Old Bay seasoning to your liking.

Toss vegetable mix in with the pasta.