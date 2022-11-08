KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes ditalini pasta with kiwi and shrimp... it’s better than it sounds!

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pasta doesn’t have to be boring. Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin spices things up with a unique blend of fruits and flavors.

Ingredients:

  • 1 box ditalini pasta
  • Olive Oil (Chef Chapin used lemon infused and honey ginger infused oils from BHOOC)
  • 16-20 shrimps (chopped slightly)
  • 1 yellow onion (chopped)
  • 1 orange pepper (julienned)
  • 1 jalapeño (chopped)
  • 2 kiwi (diced)
  • White wine (Nevada Sunset Winery)
  • Hot Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 tomato diced
  • 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 2 clove garlic (minced)
  • Pomegranate seeds

Directions:

  1. Cook ditalini pasta and drain.
  2. In a big bowl, add olive oil and some salt and pepper to the pasta; set aside.
  3. In a big pan, melt butter with garlic, onion, jalapeño and peppers; deglaze with white wine.
  4. Once cooked, add shrimp and spicy Old Bay seasoning to your liking.
  5. Toss vegetable mix in with the pasta.
  6. Top with kiwi, tomatoes and pomegranate when ready to serve.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

Latest News

Tiny Toes Foundation
Tiny Toes Foundation launches holiday fundraiser for children with extra medical expenses
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Nevada voting
Where to cast your ballot on Election Day
Race for Washoe County Commission District 2
Your Voice, Your Vote: Washoe County Commissioner District 2